Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram

Home
Previous
Next

HIGHLIGHTS

SDLFF Relaunches Virtually This September 2020

Celebrating 27 Years of the Latinx Experience Through Film — In a Safe, Secure, & Virtual Environment. Click here »

Peruvian Award Winning Cancion Sin Nombre Now Playing!

Set in 1988, in a Peru wracked by political violence and turmoil, Melina León’s heart-wrenching first feature renders Georgina’s story in gorgeous, shadowy black-and-white cinematography, “styled like the most beautiful of bad dreams” (Variety). Click here »

SPONSORS

SDLFF BANNER
Televisa California
More
SDGE-WEB-BANNER-1-9SDG15699_CARE-ads-LatinoFilmFest_330x330_Bread
SDGE
Link
SDUT-Spanish-330x330
Union Tribune ES
More
SDUT-English-330x330
Union Tribune EN
More
univision tv
Univision TV
More
Univision Radio
Univision Radio
More
Cine Latino
More
Duopoly_DarkLG-nbc-telemundo-e1552442332942-768x294
NBC Telemundo
More
latino public broadcasting
Latino Public Broadcasting
More
Mexicano-SDLFF-330x330px
El Mexicano Newspapper
More
Pura Buena Onda
Pura Buena Onda
More
2020_CityBeat_SDLFF_300x250 (1)
City Beat
More
Barber of Seville Latino Film Festival Website Bannerc
Barber of Seville
More
BARRIO-LOGAN-330x330-WEB-BANNERc
Barrio Logan
More
MUJER ACTUAL website banner
Mujer Actual
More
News8_Web_Ad_SDLFF_REV
News 8 Weekday Mornings
More
radiolatina_cinelatino_330x330c
Radio Latina 104.5
More
BANNER ImparcialLatinoFest_330x330
Frontera Newspaper
More
GB MAGAZINE AD SDFF-330pxc
Giving Back Magazine
More
SD_Latino_Film_Fest_Ad_website_bannerc
MAAC
More
Logo Switch Eventos Elipse (RGB)
Switch Eventos
More
Copy of SDLFF Ad 2020 1920 x 1080
LISC San Diego
More
Banner BCIFF
Baja California International Film Festival
More
sd-latino-film-fest-banner-330x330
Univision San Diego
More
102.9 Amor
Amor 102.9
More
Juniper & Ivy
Juniper and IVY
More
Brewjeria
Brewjeria company
More
Dietz & Watson
Dietz & Watson
More
Estrella Jalisco
Estrella Jalisco
More
Stella Artois Logo (PRNewsFoto/Stella Artois)
Stella Artois
More
Univision
Univision
More
Azteca
Azteca San Diego
More
Border X Brewing
Border X Brewing
More
Yipao
Colombia YIPAO
More
PORVIDA
Por Vida
More
Two Victors Brewing
Two Victors Brewing
More
Golden Road
Golden Road
More
Cerveza Xteca
Xteca
More
Barrio Dogg
Barrio Dogg
More
Dulce Vida
Dulce Vida Organic Tequila
More
Que Buena 106.5
Que Buena 106.5
More
Los Tres Tonos
Los Tres Tonos
Topo Chico
Topo Chico
More
Texcoco
Texcoco Traditional Mexican Lamb
More
Blanco-2
Blanco Tacos and Tequila
More
426-4263062_culinary-art-school-in-tijuana-culinary-art-school
Culinary Art School
More
Chef Martin Guerrero
Chef Martin Guerrero
More
Baja Wine Food
Baja Wine Food
More
CHEFS Latinos
Chefs Latinos
More
Chispi
Chispi
More
Cocina secreta
La Cocina Secreta
More
Medina
Medina
More
Project CHOP
Project Chop
More
Provécho
provecho Grill
More
Puesto
Puesto
More
Salud
Salud!
More
Logo-Bodegas-Puente-de-Rus
Puente De Rus
More
Empana Kitchen
Empanada Kitchen
More
IZO web banner
IZO
More
Los Javis Mezcal
Mezcal Los Javis
More
Thorn
Thorn
More
M German Beyer
Mariscos German Beyer
More
Web Banner Ad 300X300
Mission fed
Join our newsletter
e-NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

LATEST NEWS

SDLFF 2020 Jury

The festival staff would like to thank our dedicated jurors who have volunteered their time to review the nominees for some of the top categories

Read More »
MORE NEWS

Become a member

The CINE CLUB is the premiere way to enjoy the Media Arts Center San Diego’s YEAR-ROUND film programming. We are devoted to bringing you the very best of Latino cinema in addition to a diverse range of cinematic achievements from foreign, stateside, and local filmmakers.

MORE INFO

GALLERIES

View All

Produced by
Media Arts Center San Diego
a 501(c)3 non-profit organization

Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram

FESTIVAL INFO

ABOUT

SPONSORS

SDLFF BANNER
Televisa California
More
SDGE-WEB-BANNER-1-9SDG15699_CARE-ads-LatinoFilmFest_330x330_Bread
SDGE
Link
SDUT-Spanish-330x330
Union Tribune ES
More
SDUT-English-330x330
Union Tribune EN
More
univision tv
Univision TV
More
Univision Radio
Univision Radio
More
Cine Latino
More
Duopoly_DarkLG-nbc-telemundo-e1552442332942-768x294
NBC Telemundo
More
latino public broadcasting
Latino Public Broadcasting
More
Mexicano-SDLFF-330x330px
El Mexicano Newspapper
More
Pura Buena Onda
Pura Buena Onda
More
2020_CityBeat_SDLFF_300x250 (1)
City Beat
More
Barber of Seville Latino Film Festival Website Bannerc
Barber of Seville
More
BARRIO-LOGAN-330x330-WEB-BANNERc
Barrio Logan
More
MUJER ACTUAL website banner
Mujer Actual
More
News8_Web_Ad_SDLFF_REV
News 8 Weekday Mornings
More
radiolatina_cinelatino_330x330c
Radio Latina 104.5
More
BANNER ImparcialLatinoFest_330x330
Frontera Newspaper
More
GB MAGAZINE AD SDFF-330pxc
Giving Back Magazine
More
SD_Latino_Film_Fest_Ad_website_bannerc
MAAC
More
Logo Switch Eventos Elipse (RGB)
Switch Eventos
More
Copy of SDLFF Ad 2020 1920 x 1080
LISC San Diego
More
Banner BCIFF
Baja California International Film Festival
More
sd-latino-film-fest-banner-330x330
Univision San Diego
More
102.9 Amor
Amor 102.9
More
Juniper & Ivy
Juniper and IVY
More
Brewjeria
Brewjeria company
More
Dietz & Watson
Dietz & Watson
More
Estrella Jalisco
Estrella Jalisco
More
Stella Artois Logo (PRNewsFoto/Stella Artois)
Stella Artois
More
Univision
Univision
More
Azteca
Azteca San Diego
More
Border X Brewing
Border X Brewing
More
Yipao
Colombia YIPAO
More
PORVIDA
Por Vida
More
Two Victors Brewing
Two Victors Brewing
More
Golden Road
Golden Road
More
Cerveza Xteca
Xteca
More
Barrio Dogg
Barrio Dogg
More
Dulce Vida
Dulce Vida Organic Tequila
More
Que Buena 106.5
Que Buena 106.5
More
Los Tres Tonos
Los Tres Tonos
Topo Chico
Topo Chico
More
Texcoco
Texcoco Traditional Mexican Lamb
More
Blanco-2
Blanco Tacos and Tequila
More
426-4263062_culinary-art-school-in-tijuana-culinary-art-school
Culinary Art School
More
Chef Martin Guerrero
Chef Martin Guerrero
More
Baja Wine Food
Baja Wine Food
More
CHEFS Latinos
Chefs Latinos
More
Chispi
Chispi
More
Cocina secreta
La Cocina Secreta
More
Medina
Medina
More
Project CHOP
Project Chop
More
Provécho
provecho Grill
More
Puesto
Puesto
More
Salud
Salud!
More
Logo-Bodegas-Puente-de-Rus
Puente De Rus
More
Empana Kitchen
Empanada Kitchen
More
IZO web banner
IZO
More
Los Javis Mezcal
Mezcal Los Javis
More
Thorn
Thorn
More
M German Beyer
Mariscos German Beyer
More
Web Banner Ad 300X300
Mission fed