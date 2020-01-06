HIGHLIGHTS
Celebrating 27 Years of the Latinx Experience Through Film — In a Safe, Secure, & Virtual Environment. Click here »
Set in 1988, in a Peru wracked by political violence and turmoil, Melina León’s heart-wrenching first feature renders Georgina’s story in gorgeous, shadowy black-and-white cinematography, “styled like the most beautiful of bad dreams” (Variety). Click here »
SPONSORS
Televisa California
SDGE
Union Tribune ES
Union Tribune EN
Univision TV
Univision Radio
Cine Latino
NBC Telemundo
Latino Public Broadcasting
El Mexicano Newspapper
Pura Buena Onda
City Beat
Barber of Seville
Barrio Logan
Mujer Actual
News 8 Weekday Mornings
Radio Latina 104.5
Frontera Newspaper
Giving Back Magazine
MAAC
Switch Eventos
LISC San Diego
Baja California International Film Festival
Univision San Diego
Amor 102.9
Juniper and IVY
Brewjeria company
Dietz & Watson
Estrella Jalisco
Stella Artois
Univision
Azteca San Diego
Border X Brewing
Colombia YIPAO
Por Vida
Two Victors Brewing
Golden Road
Xteca
Barrio Dogg
Dulce Vida Organic Tequila
Que Buena 106.5
Los Tres Tonos
Topo Chico
Texcoco Traditional Mexican Lamb
Blanco Tacos and Tequila
Culinary Art School
Chef Martin Guerrero
Baja Wine Food
Chefs Latinos
Chispi
La Cocina Secreta
Medina
Project Chop
provecho Grill
Puesto
Salud!
Puente De Rus
Empanada Kitchen
IZO
Mezcal Los Javis
Thorn
Mariscos German Beyer
Mission fed
LATEST NEWS
San Diego Latino Film Festival Relaunches Virtually in September 2020
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEPress Contacts: Moisés Esparza – (619) 230-1938 x 105, Moises@mediaartscenter.org Media Arts Center San Diego’s 27th San Diego Latino Film Festival Relaunches in September 2020Celebrating
Postponement of 27th San Diego Latino Film Festival (March 12-22)
Dear Friends/Families/Supporters/Filmmakers, With the new “Gathering” recommendations from the California Health Department late last night (March 11); we regret to inform that we have made
SDLFF 2020 Jury
The festival staff would like to thank our dedicated jurors who have volunteered their time to review the nominees for some of the top categories
Update! Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Update and information (as of March 8, 2020) Dear friends & supporters of the annual San Diego Latino Film Festival, We have
SDLFF 2020 GENERAL PRESS RELEASE
Media Arts Center San Diego’s 27th Annual San Diego Latino Film Festival Celebrating 27 Years of the Latinx Experience Through Film
SABOR LATINO! FOOD, BEER & WINE FEST
SABOR LATINO! FOOD, BEER & WINE FEST – March, 14th 2020 Chefs • Live Music, DJ • Celebrities • Food • Beer • Wine •
Become a member
The CINE CLUB is the premiere way to enjoy the Media Arts Center San Diego’s YEAR-ROUND film programming. We are devoted to bringing you the very best of Latino cinema in addition to a diverse range of cinematic achievements from foreign, stateside, and local filmmakers.